Thursday is here, and so is the list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as JioHostar, Netflix and SonyLIV. From Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Drishyam The Conclusion, to Hanuman Ansh, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you haven't planned your weekend watchlist yet, add the following movies.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles. The movie is having an OTT release today, November 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Supergirl

It is a superhero film based on the DC Comics superheroine Kara Zor-El / Supergirl. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Milly Alcock as Kara, who embarks on a journey across the galaxy to hunt down an adversary who has harmed her pet dog Krypto. The movie will make its OTT release today, November 26.

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Where to watch: JioHotstar

Drishyam: The Conclusion

The third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay stays ahead of the law, the film follows a new investigation that once again puts pressure on his family. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The movie will make its OTT debut on November 27.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Hanuman Ansh

The film has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The movie is based on book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles. The movie will make its debut on OTT on November 27.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47

It is a Telugu action-comedy-drama directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas. Starring Venkatesh Daggubati as Chittibabu alongside Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, and Nivetha Pethuraj, the film follows a seemingly ideal family at House No. 47 whose hidden secrets and tensions surface after a major incident. The movie will premiere on November 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Child

It is a Spanish drama film based on the novel by Fernando Aramburu. Directed by Mariano Barroso, Belén Cuesta, Karra Elejalde and Pep Ambròs. The movie is about a town coping after a deadly gas explosion. The movie will release on November 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

April X

It is a sci-fi psychological thriller directed by Michel K. Parandi. The movie is set in a dystopian, near-future post-Soviet cityscape where dreams and memories can be digitally recorded. Starring Connor Storrie, Lilly Krug, Tudor Chirila and Serban Pavlu, the movie will release on November 27.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris

It is a French period drama directed by Jean-François Richet. Set in Paris in 1830 amid a cholera threat, political turmoil, and a forbidden romance, it reimagines the life of the hunchbacked stonemason believed to have inspired Victor Hugo's Quasimodo. Starring Vincent Cassel, Daphné Patakia, Karim Leklou, Benjamin Voisin and Noémie Lvovsky, the movie will release on November 27.