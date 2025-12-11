Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Superman, Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery, F1, Kaantha And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5. From David Corenswet starrer Superman and Daniel Craig's Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery to Radhika Apte's Saali Mohabbat, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Superman

Helmed by James Gunn, it is the first film in the DC Universe and a reboot of the Superman film series. Superman (played by David Corenswet) faces unintended consequences after he intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult). It also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan and Nathan Fillion in supporting roles. The movie is slated to premiere on December 11.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Fakenapping

Struggling entrepreneur and father Sattam gets caught in a wild scheme when he decides to repay his debts by kidnapping his own father. Starring Mohammed Aldokhei, Yazeed Almajyul and Abdel Azziz Al Skireen, the movie will release on December 11.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Detective Benoit Blanc collaborates with a sincere young priest to explore a seemingly impossible crime at a small-town church with a mysterious past. The movie stars Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor and Glenn Close in lead roles. It will release on December 12.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Saali Mohabbat

Radika Apte's starrer is a crime thriller-mystery about love, betrayal, and deceit. At a lunch party, Kavita shares the story of Smita (Radhika), who was betrayed by her husband and cousin. This prompts the guests to wonder if it's just a tale or something deeper. It is slated to release on December 12.

Where to watch: ZEE5

F1

This Sports drama stars Brad Pitt as Formula One (F1) racing driver Sonny Hayes. In the film, he returns to the track after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team. It will release on December 12.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Kaantha

It is a period mystery crime drama starring Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse and Rana Daggubati. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, it is the fictionalised work of the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, a legendary actor and Carnatic singer. The movie will release on December 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show

A cinematic rendering that documents Taylor Swift's Los Angeles shows of the Eras Tour (2023–2024), the singer's sixth headlining concert tour and the highest-grossing tour of all time. The movie will release on December 12.