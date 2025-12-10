Kritika Kamra's Dating History Before Gaurav Kapur: Karan Kundraa To Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Kritika Kamra has made her relationship with cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur. He is popular as a sports commentator and has produced and hosted shows like Breakfast With Champions and Miss Field. Gaurav has also featured in Neeraj Pandey's thriller A Wednesday and the web series Dabba Cartel. While Gaurav and Kritika's relationship confirmation got many on the internet digging for more details about their love life, here's looking back at Kritika's dating history and a list of her famous exes.

Kritika and Karan Kundrra

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra were once one of most high-profile celeb couples in the TV industry. They started dating after starring together in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Real aspects of their relationship were also showcased in Channel V's The Serial. In an interview, Kritika shared that one of her romantic relationships in public memory has been with Karan and it's just stretched now.

Kritika and Karan Kundrra dated whhile working on a TV show together | Image: X

Kritika and Sidharth Bijpuria

After her breakup with Karan, Kritika reportedly dated publicist Sidharth Bijpuria close to five years. They often shared candid pictures on social media, hinting how serious they were about each other. Their relationship ended around early 2016, reportedly due to differing views on marriage. It is said that Siddharth wanted to settle down and get married, but Kritika didn't.

Kritika and Siddharth Bijpuria dated for over five years | Image: X

Kritika and Uday Singh Gauri

Kritika Kamra was reportedly in a relationship with businessman Uday Singh Gauri from around 2017 till their split in 2021. Rumours also claimed that the couple was engaged. However, Kritika called the hearsay around her engagement baseless.

Kritika dismissed her engagement rumours with Uday Singh Gauri | Image: X

Kritika and Jackky Bhagnani

Kritika was also romantically linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani in 2018.

Kritika and Jackky Bhagnani worked on a movie together | Image: X