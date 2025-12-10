Updated 10 December 2025 at 21:39 IST
Kritika Kamra's Dating History Before Gaurav Kapur: Karan Kundraa To Jackky Bhagnani
While Kritika Kamra's relationship with her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra remained in public, she followed a more private approach with her other link-ups.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actress Kritika Kamra has made her relationship with cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur. He is popular as a sports commentator and has produced and hosted shows like Breakfast With Champions and Miss Field. Gaurav has also featured in Neeraj Pandey's thriller A Wednesday and the web series Dabba Cartel. While Gaurav and Kritika's relationship confirmation got many on the internet digging for more details about their love life, here's looking back at Kritika's dating history and a list of her famous exes.
Kritika and Karan Kundrra
Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra were once one of most high-profile celeb couples in the TV industry. They started dating after starring together in the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. Real aspects of their relationship were also showcased in Channel V's The Serial. In an interview, Kritika shared that one of her romantic relationships in public memory has been with Karan and it's just stretched now.
Kritika and Sidharth Bijpuria
After her breakup with Karan, Kritika reportedly dated publicist Sidharth Bijpuria close to five years. They often shared candid pictures on social media, hinting how serious they were about each other. Their relationship ended around early 2016, reportedly due to differing views on marriage. It is said that Siddharth wanted to settle down and get married, but Kritika didn't.
Advertisement
Kritika and Uday Singh Gauri
Kritika Kamra was reportedly in a relationship with businessman Uday Singh Gauri from around 2017 till their split in 2021. Rumours also claimed that the couple was engaged. However, Kritika called the hearsay around her engagement baseless.
Kritika and Jackky Bhagnani
Kritika was also romantically linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani in 2018.
Advertisement
However, when neither of them confirmed or denied any relationship rumours, the talk soon fizzled out.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 10 December 2025 at 21:39 IST