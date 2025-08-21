Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Maareesan, Aamar Boss And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing over the weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, MUBI, ZEE5 and SonyLIV. From Maa, Thalaivan Thalaivii and Maareesan to Aamar Boss, the list includes movies from all genres and languages.

Maa

After her husband dies due to a supernatural cause, a mother and her daughter visit his hometown, only to discover a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk. Starring Kajol, Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta, the film will release on August 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Two headstrong lovers navigate a turbulent relationship where passion and conflict intertwine, creating an intense emotional bond through their shared journey. Starring Vijay Thalapathy and Nithya Menen, the film is slated to make its digital debut on August 22.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Maareesan

In an unusual situation, Velayudham sets out on a journey with Dhaya from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai-a journey that will alter both their lives in ways they never imagined. What unfolds becomes the heart of the story. Starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, the movie is set to make its debut on August 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Abandoned Man

After serving time in prison for his brother's crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece. The film stars Mert Ramazan Demir, Ada Erma, and Rahimcan Kapkap. It will premiere on August 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aamar Boss

A heartwarming story about a man juggling work and family, until his mother's unexpected presence at the office quietly transforms the workplace. Starring Rakhee Gulzar and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set to make its debut on August 22.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Woodwalkers

Carag, a shapeshifting puma raised in the wild, joins Clearwater High, a school for Woodwalkers. With friends Holly (squirrel) and Brandon (bison), he navigates the mysteries and dangers of the Woodwalker world. The film will release on August 22.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Eenie Meanie

A reformed teenage getaway driver is dragged back into her unsavoury past when a former employer offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. The movie will release on August 22.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Hot Milk

Sofia and her ailing mother, Rose, travel to the Spanish seaside town of Almería to seek the help of Dr. Gómez, an enigmatic healer who may hold the key to Rose’s mysterious illness. As long-buried tensions simmer between them, Sofia finds herself drawn to the magnetic and free-spirited Ingrid. The film will release on August 22.