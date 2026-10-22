Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, The Invite And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Nani's The Paradise and Manoj Bajpayee's Gajab Raat to Penélope Cruz's The Invite, the list includes movies from all genres and languages.

The Paradise

Srikanth Odela starrer packs a punch from start to finish, crafting a power-packed glimpse filled with high-octane action and drama. Set against the backdrop of the slums, the film follows the story of a prostitute's son. Nani appears in a fierce and powerful avatar, while Raghav Juyal emerges as a menacing antagonist, promising a massive showdown. The movie will make its OTT debut on October 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Gajab Raat

Directed by Ritesh Shah, the film follows a police officer whose night takes an unexpected turn when he sees a severely injured girl being abandoned from a moving car in Delhi. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the movie will release on October 23.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Dorothy

It is a Tamil-language crime drama starring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. The movie follows two inseparable friends whose lives are transformed by the arrival of the title character. The movie will release on October 23.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Sumo Didi

Inspired by the life of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler, the film follows a young woman determined to make her mark in a sport few around her understand. As she pursues her ambition, she faces body-shaming, gender bias and pressure to conform to conventional expectations. The film looks beyond the physical demands of sport to examine the social barriers women can encounter when pursuing unconventional careers. At its heart is a story about resilience, self-belief and the freedom to define one's identity on one's own terms. Starring Shriyam Bhagnani in the lead role, the movie premieres on October 23.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Surviving Hurricane Otis

Wirpul and his half-brother fight to survive Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, where their brotherhood and courage turn adversity into hope. Starring Benny Emmanuel, Kristyan Ferrer and Mónica Del Carmen, the movie will release on October 23.

Where to watch: Netflix

Legend of the White Dragon

It is a superhero film directed by Sean and Aaron Schoenke. The film reunites Power Rangers actors Jason David Frank, Jason Faunt, Cerina Vincent and Ciara Hanna. The story, set three years after a tragic battle, sees Erik Reed / the White Dragon (Frank) return to his city to protect his wife and daughter from a new threat. The movie is scheduled to release on October 23.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Invite

It is a comedy starrer starring Seth Rogen, Wilde, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. The movie is a remake of the 2020 Spanish film The People Upstairs (Sentimental) by Cesc Gay. It is scheduled to release on October 23.