Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: War 2, Mirai, The Woman in Cabin 10, Mehfil And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 and Teja Sajja's Mirai to The Woman in Cabin 10, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

War 2

Working as a mercenary, Kabir accepts a high-risk mission for a criminal network. But soon, his task pits him against his unflinching former ally. Starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani, the movie is slated to release today, October 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mirai

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie stars Teja Sajja in the lead role. It also stars Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. A warrior is tasked with the protection nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. The action thriller will make its digital debut on October 10.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tribanadhari Barbarik

Telugu-language thriller film directed by Mohan Srivatsa, stars Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh and Udaya Bhanu. Ancient warrior Barbarik awakens in modern times with three unstoppable arrows. Sworn to defend the weak, he faces a world ravaged by war and greed, where his power could either save humanity or destroy it. The film will premiere on October 10.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Mehfil

Based on the life of Mullassery Raju, the story unfolds over a single night of music, exploring love, relationships, and the resilience of a man who hides his pain to bring joy and unity to those around him. Starring Manoj K. Jayan, Kailash and Mukesh, the movie will premiere on OTT on October 10.

Where to watch: SunNXT

My Father, the BTK Killer

The documentary is about a woman raised by a man leading a monstrous double life. The daughter of the BTK serial killer shares her chilling story in this true crime documentary. It will stream on October 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10

On a lavish yacht for an assignment, a journalist sees a passenger go overboard. But when no one believes her, she risks her life to uncover the truth. Starring Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce and Hannah Waddingham, the movie will stream on OTT on October 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

John Candy: I Like Me

From director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds comes John Candy: I Like Me. Those who knew John best share his story, in their own words, through never-before-seen archival footage, imagery, and interviews. It's a documentary of the life, career, and loss of one of the most beloved actors of all time. The movie will release on October 10.