×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Murder Mubarak: Homi Adjanaia Opens Up About Directing Pankaj Tripathi In The Multi-starrer

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The mystery whodunit drama directed by Homi Adajania will debut on OTT on March 15.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Murder Mubarak is all set to release on March 15 on OTT. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar among others. Ahead of the release, director Homi Adajania has opened up on working with Pankaj Tripathi. 

Honi Adajania says Pankaj Tripathi has positivity and sensitivity

The film marks the first collaboration of Tripathi and Adajania. Sharing his experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi, Homi Adajania said in a statement, "Directing such an intuitive actor was a joy, but getting to know someone like Pankaj is what I cherish. On Murder Mubarak we'd sit after wrapping the shoot and regale each other with so many stories of the various journeys we've experienced and I realised that however different we are, we are so similar at the core.” 

Adding to this, the filmmaker also said, “I also realised that there's an inherent goodness which we look for in people, and with Pankaj the positivity and sensitivity is what he's about! I'm really grateful we had this experience and I know that I've come out of it a better person for it."

What is Murder Mubarak about? 

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati in the lead roles. The film revolves around a gripping case with seven suspects, each with a possible motive linking them to the crime at The Royal Delhi Club. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of an Investigating Officer, tasked with solving this intricate murder mystery.

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from March 15.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

23 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

29 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

an hour ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

an hour ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

an hour ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hooliganism Going to Lose Again': BJP's Sharp Retort to Akhilesh Yadav

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  2. Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue Saree

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  3. TBMAUJ Singer Raghav Says He Was ‘Scared’ To Remake The Title Song

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Murder Mubarak Director On Working With Pankaj Tripathi

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo