Murder Mubarak: Homi Adjanaia Opens Up About Directing Pankaj Tripathi In The Multi-starrer

Murder Mubarak is all set to release on March 15 on OTT. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar among others. Ahead of the release, director Homi Adajania has opened up on working with Pankaj Tripathi.

Honi Adajania says Pankaj Tripathi has positivity and sensitivity

The film marks the first collaboration of Tripathi and Adajania. Sharing his experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi, Homi Adajania said in a statement, "Directing such an intuitive actor was a joy, but getting to know someone like Pankaj is what I cherish. On Murder Mubarak we'd sit after wrapping the shoot and regale each other with so many stories of the various journeys we've experienced and I realised that however different we are, we are so similar at the core.”

Adding to this, the filmmaker also said, “I also realised that there's an inherent goodness which we look for in people, and with Pankaj the positivity and sensitivity is what he's about! I'm really grateful we had this experience and I know that I've come out of it a better person for it."

What is Murder Mubarak about?

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati in the lead roles. The film revolves around a gripping case with seven suspects, each with a possible motive linking them to the crime at The Royal Delhi Club. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of an Investigating Officer, tasked with solving this intricate murder mystery.

Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. The murder mystery has been directed by Homi Adajania and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from March 15.