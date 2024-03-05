Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Murder Mubarak Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Lead Classic Whodunit Mystery

Murder Mubarak will premiere on Netflix on March 15. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan among others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Murder Mubarak
Murder Mubarak | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Murder Mubarak is an upcoming mystery thriller that will release on March 15. The film will premiere directly digitally on Netflix. The classic murder mystery is led by Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film. 

Murder Mubarak trailer piques audience

Today, March 5, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of Murder Mubarak. The trailer opens with visuals from the Royal Delhi Club, made “of the British and by the British”, where the lead characters can be seen enjoying themselves. The narration in the background speaks about how the Britishers have left the subcontinent, but members of the Delhi club continue to carry their legacy by speaking in their high-profile English. 

The visuals then cut to the narration stating that things would have been the same had ‘the accident’ not happened. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a quick-witted ACP Bhavani Singh, remarks “what happened in your club was not an accident but a murder.” As an investigation officer, the actor keeps everyone in the radar of suspicion. The trailer then shows how each cast member can be a part of the murder. The film gives a comedy of errors spin to the classic murder mystery. The trailer has piqued the audience's interest in the film. 

Murder Mubarak boasts an ensemble cast 

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s "Club You To Death." As secrets unravel and lies surface, the story delves into a pool of suspects. Pankaj Tripathi will be leading the cast as a non-traditional cop who explores the web of deceit surrounding the murder.

Director Homi Adajania has praised the cast and said in an official statement, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations, and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit.”

Published March 5th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

