Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Sara Ali Khan Gives Flying Kiss To Ex Kartik Aaryan, Hugs Him Before Leaving Airport | Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted together at the airport after attending Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad and the video has gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A screengrab from the viral video
A screengrab from the viral video | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were recently spotted together at the airport after attending Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad. On Monday, the two were spotted returning to Mumbai and their videos and photos started doing the rounds on the internet. In one of he clips, Sara Ali Khan was seen bidding a heartfelt goodbye to Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan gives a flying kiss to Kartik Aaryan

The video that went viral featured Sara Ali Khan walking out of the airport with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan among others. Soon after they come out of the airport premise, Sara was spotted giving a flying kiss to Kartik. Then, the two hugged each other and went their separate ways. The video has been garnering much attention as they two used to date each other back when they were filming Love Aaj Kal 2.

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens took to the comments to post their reactions. A user wrote, "Wowwww sara kartik 😍 am i dreaming??." Meanwhile, another user commented, "What if we parted ways only to meet again #sartik." Some other comments read, "#sartik should come back 😁," "Sartik."

 

Sara Ali Khan to reunite with ex Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

According to a report in the Bollywood Hungama, actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to reunite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after their 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a franchise dear to Bhushan and Kartik and they want to raise the stakes further with part three. They have aggressively worked to lock the script and are now all excited to take the film on floors from February 2024."

The source added, "Kartik and Sara are great friends and they are looking to extend the friendship forward into the professional front with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The casting coup will be the talk of the town once the official announcement is made."

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

