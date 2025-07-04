Narivetta OTT Release Date: Official Streaming Details Of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film Are Here

Updated 4 July 2025 at 11:43 IST
Narivetta OTT Release Date: Another intense Malayalam thriller is all set to premiere on digital after completing its theatrical run. The Tovino Thomas starrer intense cop drama Narivetta released on May 23 and is all set to stream on OTT. The movie received mixed to positive reviews from viewers and will expect to find more audience once it makes its digital premiere.
Narivetta will stream on Sony LIV on July 11, the streamer announced officially by sharing the trailer of the film with the caption, "Echoes of truth, shadows of injustice! Watch Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV (sic)." The movie will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Narivetta has joined the list of Malayalam titles released in 2025 that are now streaming on Sony LIV. Other popular films streaming on the platform are Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, Rekhachithram, Bromance and Pravinkoodu Shappu among others.
Set against the backdrop of the Muthanga Incident of 2003, Narivetta tells the story of Peter Varghese (Tovino Thomas), a sincere police constable who is transferred to a remote tribal region in Kerala. What starts off as just another assignment sees him navigating troubling personal and professional times.
The Muthanga incident witnessed the Adivasi community's protest over land rights escalating into violence. When Adivasi groups in Kerala's Muthanga were denied the land promised to them, they moved into the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary. Police's attempt to evict them turned violent and resulted in the loss of lives, both from the side of the tribals and the police. During its theatrical run, Narivetta minted over ₹20 crore at the box office, emerging as a moderate success.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 4 July 2025 at 11:43 IST