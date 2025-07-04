Narivetta OTT Release Date: Official Streaming Details Of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film Are Here

Narivetta OTT Release Date: Another intense Malayalam thriller is all set to premiere on digital after completing its theatrical run. The Tovino Thomas starrer intense cop drama Narivetta released on May 23 and is all set to stream on OTT. The movie received mixed to positive reviews from viewers and will expect to find more audience once it makes its digital premiere.

When and where to watch Narivetta on OTT?

Narivetta will stream on Sony LIV on July 11, the streamer announced officially by sharing the trailer of the film with the caption, "Echoes of truth, shadows of injustice! Watch Narivetta from July 11 only on Sony LIV (sic)." The movie will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Tovino Thomas plays a cop in Narivetta | Image: YouTube screengrab

Narivetta has joined the list of Malayalam titles released in 2025 that are now streaming on Sony LIV. Other popular films streaming on the platform are Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, Rekhachithram, Bromance and Pravinkoodu Shappu among others.

Narivetta is inspired by real life events

Set against the backdrop of the Muthanga Incident of 2003, Narivetta tells the story of Peter Varghese (Tovino Thomas), a sincere police constable who is transferred to a remote tribal region in Kerala. What starts off as just another assignment sees him navigating troubling personal and professional times.

Tovino Thomas's Narivetta will stream on Sony LIV | Image: X