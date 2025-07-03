OTT Releases This Weekend (July 3 To July 6): Thug Life, Kaalidhar Laapata, Uppu Kappurambu, The Good Wife And More Movies-Web Series To Watch On Netflix, Prime Videos, Zee5 | Image: X

OTT Releases This Weekend: While big screen releases Jurassic World Rebirth, Thammudu, Metro In Dino will thrill cinema-goers this weekend, there are some for lazy looners as well. If you’re planning a relaxed weekend at home, several exciting movies and web series are set to be available to stream on digital platforms. Here’s a roundup of top picks you can watch on popular platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more.

Thug Life

Mani Ratnam directs this gritty gangster drama, featuring Kamal Haasan with Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, and Nassar. Packed with strong performances and a dark, noir-style story, Thug Life delivers high-intensity action set in the heart of the underworld.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: July 3

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

This powerful docuseries takes a fresh look at one of India’s most tragic political assassinations. Using a mix of archival footage, dramatic re-enactments, and expert insights, it explores the complicated conspiracy behind the 1991 murder of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release Date: July 4

Kaalidhar Laapata

Abhishek Bachchan stars in this emotional drama about a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss. When he overhears his siblings planning to abandon him, he runs away from home. On his journey, he encounters surprising experiences and begins to see a new side of life.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release Date: July 4

The Good Wife

Priya Mani leads this legal drama as Tarunika, a former lawyer turned homemaker. Her peaceful family life turns upside down when they become entangled in a scandal. The series follows her fight to reclaim justice and rediscover her identity.

Where to watch: JioCinema-Hotstar

Release Date: July 4

Uppu Kappurambu