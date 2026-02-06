Neeraj Pandey Breaks Silence On Ghooskhor Panday's Title Controversy, Promises To Release Complete Film To Avoid Misjudgement: 'We Genuinely Acknowledge...'

Ghooskhor Panday Title Controversy: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is creating a heavy buzz on the internet since the release of the teaser, but for all the wrong reasons. The title is being heavily criticised from Brahmin community over the use of the word Pandat with Ghooskor (the person who accepts a bribe). Following the legal actions against the makers and Netflix, Neeraj Pandey has broken his silence. He took to his social media handle to acknowledge the sentiments of people hurt by the title and removed the teaser from all digital platforms. He further shared that he would be releasing the complete film soon to avoid any misjudgment on partial glimpses.

(A still from Ghooskhor Pandat teaser | Image: IMDb)

Neeraj Pandey reacts to Ghooskhor Panday's criticism

Taking to his Instagram handle, Neeraj wrote, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful.”

He further assured, "This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences."

Addressing the sentiments, he wrote, "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses."

"We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon," he concluded.

Ghooskhor Panday Legal Trouble

On Thursday, a writ petition was filed against the makers and Netflix claiming that linking the term "Pandat" with bribery and immoral conduct harms the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community and undermines the historical and cultural significance of the term, which he says signifies scholarship, ethical conduct and spiritual guidance. Following this, Film Makers Combine (FMC) issued a notice, "You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorized and not even applied and granted." The notice asked for an immediate response from the makers and also cautioned them of taking disciplinary action.

Adding to the trouble, an FIR has been filed in Lucknow over allegations that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threaten public harmony. The action follows directions to take strict measures against content that disturbs social peace, officials said.