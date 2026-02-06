Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Pulled Down From YouTube Amid Title Dispute

Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy: Manoj Bajpayee starrer is in the news since the makers unveiled the first look at Netflix's event titled Next on Netflix 2026. The film's title is attracting controversy as Pandat, meaning priest and religious scholar, has been combined with Ghooskhor (used to refer to those who accept bribes). On Thursday, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release. Adding to the trouble was FMC's notice to makers and streaming giant Netflix for "unauthorised" use of the title. An FIR has also been registered in Lucknow against the makers, alleging that its title and content 'hurt religious and caste sentiments' and threaten public harmony.

Following all this fiasco, the makers have pulled down the teaser of Ghooskhor Pandat from YouTube. When we searched the title 'Ghooskhor Pandat' on YouTube, the "Video unavailable" text appeared on the page. It further reads, "This video has been removed by the uploader."

FIR Filed In Lucknow Against Ghooskhor Pandat

As per a report in ANI, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of the web series. The action follows directions to take strict measures against content that disturbs social peace, officials said. The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term "Pandat" with corruption. Authorities cited widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations over the name and alleged content of the film. The police noted that some organisations have warned of aggressive protests, raising concerns about law and order and the potential disruption of social harmony.

FMC Issues Notice To Neeraj Pandey And Netflix Over 'Unauthorised' Title

In a notice to the film's production house, Friday Story Tellers, FMC stated, "You are a bonafide member of IMPPA. As per our official record, you have not even applied for the title Ghooskhor Pandat. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, you cannot use the title which is unauthorized and not even applied and granted."

The notice asked for an immediate response from the makers and also cautioned them of taking disciplinary action.

All About The Petition Filed In The Delhi High Court

The plea, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing authorities to intervene and restrain the streaming of the film, along with other consequential reliefs. According to the plea, Netflix India has announced and promoted the film and circulated promotional material that allegedly links the term "Pandat" with immoral and corrupt conduct.

The petition further argues that the impugned title and content violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It claims that the content discriminates against a particular religious and social group, infringes the right to dignity and reputation, and demeans religious and cultural identity linked to faith, rituals and traditions.