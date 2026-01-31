Netflix Ruined Dhurandhar! After Fan Complaints Of Low Quality, Streamer Takes Swift Action

Dhurandhar On OTT: Netflix has taken swift corrective measure after fans complained about the low quality of the movie that was made available for streaming on January 30. Dhurandhar enjoyed a record breaking run in cinema halls, collecting nearly ₹1400 crore worldwide. It is reported that Netflix shelled out around ₹130 crore for acquiring the streaming rights of the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Hindi film.

Also read: Mardaani 3 Stands Firm At Box Office Despite Competition From Border 2

While fan excitement surrounded Dhurandhar's OTT debut, fan raised many complaints about the Netflix version. The cuss words in the movie have been muted, which irked many who were hoping to see the uncensored version on streaming. Another issue many viewers faced and raised was about the poor quality of colour grading for the Netflix version.

Advertisement

Fans said that the colours appeared washed out and that it ruined the look and feel, and ultimately the viewing experience, of Dhurandhar. Netflix took corrective measure swiftly and upgraded the print of the film with a better colour grading. Viewers, who were miffed with the initial quality of the upload, took to social media to post pictures of the new version, expressing relief. However, it appears as if the theatrical version is still far superior in terms of colour schemes. This is a rare instance where an OTT platform has implemented changes based on audience feedback that too on a short notice.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

After its OTT premiere on January 30, Dhurandhar topped viewing charts on Netflix India in just 24 hours, pushing ahead of movies like Tere Ishk Mein, De De Pyaar De 2, Haq and other popular titles. This movie is also doing well on streaming in other nations.