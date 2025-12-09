Netflix Shells Out Big Bucks For OTT Rights Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar OTT Deal: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s actioner opened to banger feedback from both critics and audiences alike. Echoes of applause for Aditya Dhar’s direction, plot, Akshaye Khanna’s swag, BGM and more are spreading all over the internet. With this, buzz around its OTT release has also started. Although the makers have not officially announced Dhurandhar's OTT release date, a recent media report claims that the spy thriller’s OTT rights were sold for ₹130 crore to Netflix.

Dhurandhar's OTT rights sold to Netflix?

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the publication told, "Netflix has paid ₹130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around ₹65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2."

The report also added, "Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot-in-the-arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar."

The makers neither approved nor denied these speculations.

Dhurandhar 2 release date

Dhurandhar hit cinemas on December 5, and the end-credits scene revealed the title and release date of part two. The story will conclude in the second part, which is set to release on EID 2026, 19 March. It will face a box-office clash with Yash’s Toxic and Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4. The cast also includes Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

