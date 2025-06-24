Raid 2 OTT Release Date: Netflix Begins Countdown For Streaming Of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

Updated 24 June 2025 at 20:47 IST
Raid 2 OTT Release Date: The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is the 3rd highest grossing Bollywood movie of the year so far. After completing its successful run in cinema halls, Raid 2 is all set to stream on OTT. Digital partner Netflix shared the official details about the movie's online release date, stoking fan anticipation.
Netflix announced that Raid 2 will stream on June 26. The movie hit the big screens on May 1 on the occasion of Labour Day and completed its box office run with ₹237.28 crore biz worldwide. Reportedly, the film was made on a modest budget of under ₹50 crore and got good returns. Raid 2 is also the fourth highest grossing Indian movie of 2025, behind Chhaava, Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Housefull 5.
Rajkumar Gupta returned to direct the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster hit Raid that featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Raid focused on real-life raids conducted by income tax department in the 1980s. The sequel is also inspired by true cases.
In Raid 2, Amay returns for his 75th raid, this time targeting Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), a revered politician in Bhoj, Rajasthan. Despite facing suspension during the operation, Amay, with support from his wife Malini (Vaani Kapoor) and his team, uncovers hidden black money. The movie ends with a hint at a third installment as Rameshwar Singh (Saurabh Shukla from Raid) proposes an alliance with Dada Bhai inside the jail.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 24 June 2025 at 20:47 IST