Raid 2 OTT Release Date: Netflix Begins Countdown For Streaming Of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

Raid 2 OTT Release Date: The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is the 3rd highest grossing Bollywood movie of the year so far. After completing its successful run in cinema halls, Raid 2 is all set to stream on OTT. Digital partner Netflix shared the official details about the movie's online release date, stoking fan anticipation.

Raid 2 OTT release details out

Netflix announced that Raid 2 will stream on June 26. The movie hit the big screens on May 1 on the occasion of Labour Day and completed its box office run with ₹237.28 crore biz worldwide. Reportedly, the film was made on a modest budget of under ₹50 crore and got good returns. Raid 2 is also the fourth highest grossing Indian movie of 2025, behind Chhaava, Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Housefull 5.

Raid 2 released in theatres on May 1 | Image: YouTube screengrab

About Raid 2

Rajkumar Gupta returned to direct the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster hit Raid that featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Raid focused on real-life raids conducted by income tax department in the 1980s. The sequel is also inspired by true cases.

Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor are the new cast members in Raid franchise | Image: X