Rumours Around Chiranjeevi's Mother Anjana Devi's Health Worry Konidela Family, Pawan Kalyan Leaves Cabinet Meeting Midway? Here's What We Know

Rumours around Telugu star Chiranjeevi's mother Anjana Devi's health have been circulating online. According to several unverified social media handles, her condition deteriorated recently and the Konidela family members, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, left their personal and professional commitments to tend to Anjana Devi, 78. It was also claimed that she was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Hyderabad, further raising concerns about her health.

Chiranjeevi with his mother mother Anjana Devi (middle) and wife Surekha | Image: X

Amid speculations, contradicting reports have surfaced, claiming that Anjana Devi is doing well and rumours about her health condition are completely untrue. According to 123 Telugu, a source close to the family confirmed that Anjana Devi is facing no health issues and is completely fine. However, no official statement has been issued by the Konidela family in this regard, leaving fans worried.

Anjana Devi is the matriarch of the Konidela family | Image: X

Did Pawan Kalyan leave a cabinet meeting abruptly due to his mother Anjana Devi's ill health?

According to some news reports and social media platforms, after Pawan Kalyan learned about his mother's health, he left an Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting in Amravati abruptly and rushed to Hyderabad. A video showing Pawan Kalyan rushing at the airport has also been circulating online in this regard. According to a few reports, Anjana Devi indeed had a minor health setback and was unwell for a couple of days, but is doing well now. Family sources have further urged news handles and other social media platforms to not circulate rumours surrounding her health.

Anjana Devi's sons Chiranjjevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu are Tollywood stars | Image: X