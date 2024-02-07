Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Salaar On OTT: When and Where to Watch The Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

After a successful box-office run, Prabhas starrer Salaar will soon make its digital debut. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel is reported to debut in February.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar
Salaar poster | Image:Hombale Films/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Salaar hit the big screens on December 22 and became one of the highest grosser of all time. Headlined by Prabhas, the film is directed by Prashanth Neel. After a massive success at the box office, the film is all set to make its digital debut. 

Salaar to premiere on OTT soon? 

On January 16, the official account of Netflix announced that Salaar will stream on the platform soon. However, there has been no confirmation of the film’s digital premiere date. Media reports have now claimed that the movie will be available to stream from February 4. 

As a part of Sankranti, Netflix announced a slate of Telugu films scheduled to release on the platform soon. With the sequel to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2, Junior NTR’s Devara and Prabhas’ Salaar coming to the service, Netflix will be home to some of the most awaited films Telugu cinema has to offer in 2024. However, the dates of none of the releases have been announced yet. 

Salaar breaches ₹400 crore mark at the domestic box office 

Salaar has managed to cross the Rs 400 crore nett mark at the Indian box office in all languages after releasing on December 22 alongside Dunki. This comes after the team gathered for a private success bash, which was graced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel. While the collection in the Telugu language stands at Rs 216.39 crore and counting, the Hindi biz stands at Rs 148 crore plus mark as it nears the Rs 150 crore. The Malayalam and Kannada versions have contributed Rs 10.99 crore and Rs 5.35 crore respectively.

Japan release poster of Salaar | Image: Salaar Saga/X

Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection of the Prabhas starrer has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark making it only the fourth South Indian film after RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 to reach the benchmark.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

