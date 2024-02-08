Advertisement

Prabhas' Salaar has managed to emerge as a hit for the pan-India actor after a string of flops. The movie has now managed to cross the Rs 400 crore nett mark at the India box office in all languages after releasing on December 22 alongside Dunki. This comes after the team gathered for a private success bash, which was graced by Prithviraj Sukumaran, producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel.

Japan release poster of Salaar | Image: Salaar Saga/X

Breakdown of Salaar box office collection in India

The biggest contributor to Salaar box office business in India has been the Telugu version followed by Hindi. While the collection in the Telugu language stands at Rs 216.39 crore and counting, the Hindi biz stands at Rs 148 crore plus mark as it nears the Rs 150 crore. The Malayalam and Kannada versions have contributed Rs 10.99 crore and Rs 5.35 crore respectively.

Salaar released on December 22 | Image: Salaar Saga/X

Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection of the Prabhas starrer has crossed the Rs 700 crore mark making it only the fourth South Indian film after RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 to reach the benchmark.

Advertisement

Salaar sequel coming up in 2025

It was earlier confirmed that Salaar will be releasing in two parts. While part 1 is running in cinema halls now, producer Vijay Kiragandur has shared that they are planning to release part 2 by the second half of 2025. Given that director Prashanth Neel has to work on KGF: Chapter 3 and his untitled film with Jr NTR, it will be interesting to see how things turn out for Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam. The title of the sequel was revealed at the end of the first film.

Advertisement

Salaar 2 will mark the return of Prabhas as Deva, Prithviraj as Vardharaja Mannar and Sriya Reddy as Radha Mannar among others.