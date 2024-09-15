sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 22:29 IST, September 15th 2024

Sector 36: Who Play Surinder Koli, Moninder Singh Pandher In Movie Inspired By Nithari Killings?

Sector 36: The film, headlined by Vikrant Massey and Deepak Doriyal, has garnered massive praise from critics and audiences alike since its premiere on Netflix.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sector 36 is inspired by Nithari Killings in Noida
Sector 36 is inspired by Nithari Killings in Noida | Image: Netflix India/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:29 IST, September 15th 2024