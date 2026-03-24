Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Falls Behind Dhurandhar 2 Telugu Version, Witness Further Dip On Monday

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's actioner is struggling at the box office in India. The film, which opened at ₹34.75 crore, has been witnessing a decline in its collection since the second day. The real test was Monday, and the film failed to pass as the earnings declined by over 73.9 per cent. The film's business is affected owing to negative reviews from the audience.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.95 crore across 2,715 shows in India. Adding the fifth-day collection, the net total stands at ₹62.26 crore, and India's gross total is ₹73.35 crore. Ustaad Bhagat Singh registered 16.69 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Monday. The maximum was reported in Warangal (29.8 per cent). Overseas, the film grossed a total of ₹10.12 crore in gross, taking the worldwide total to ₹83.47 crore. Seeing the pace of the collection, it seems difficult for the film to enter the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in the opening week.

The film couldn't even surpass Dhurandhar The Revenge's Telugu version. Ranveer Singh starrer is performing well at the box office in Telugu and registered ₹3.50 crore on Monday.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R. Parthiban. The cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, while editing is done by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay has been written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C. Chandra Mohan. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is based on the 2016 Tamil hit film Theri, which starred Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson. It was helmed by Atlee.