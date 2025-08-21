Soothravakyam OTT Release Date: Shine Tom Chacko’s Malayalam Mystery Thriller Now Streaming On 3 Platforms

Soothravakyam OTT Release Date: Shine Tom Chacko features as a cop in the thriller movie Soothravakyam. It release on July 11 this year and is now available for streaming on OTT. Good news is that the movie is available on three digital platforms in various Indian languages.

Where to watch Soothravakyam on OTT?

It is helmed by debutant Eugien Jos Chirammel. After a below average box office run and mixed reviews, Soothravakyam is available on the Lionsgate Play in multiple languages, including Telugu. ETV Win has purchased the streaming rights of the Telugu version of the movie. It is also streaming on Prime Video. While the theatrical performance of Soothravakyam was mixed, the OTT viewers’ response is awaited.

Produced by Srikanth Kandragula under the banner of Cinema Bandi, the film also features Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, and Srikanth Kandragula in prominent roles. Jean P Johnson is the music composer. The movie revolves around Inspector Christo Xavier (Shine Tom Chacko) who also teaches mathematics to students at his police station. However, he finds an expected rival in Nimisha (Vincy Aloshious), a school teacher who finds her own classes losing students to Christo. What happens when one of their students falls victim to domestic abuse? Soothravakyam explores.

