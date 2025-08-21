Soothravakyam OTT Release Date: Shine Tom Chacko’s Malayalam Mystery Thriller Now Streaming On 3 Platforms

Updated 21 August 2025 at 18:31 IST
Soothravakyam OTT Release Date: Shine Tom Chacko features as a cop in the thriller movie Soothravakyam. It release on July 11 this year and is now available for streaming on OTT. Good news is that the movie is available on three digital platforms in various Indian languages.
It is helmed by debutant Eugien Jos Chirammel. After a below average box office run and mixed reviews, Soothravakyam is available on the Lionsgate Play in multiple languages, including Telugu. ETV Win has purchased the streaming rights of the Telugu version of the movie. It is also streaming on Prime Video. While the theatrical performance of Soothravakyam was mixed, the OTT viewers’ response is awaited.
Produced by Srikanth Kandragula under the banner of Cinema Bandi, the film also features Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol, and Srikanth Kandragula in prominent roles. Jean P Johnson is the music composer. The movie revolves around Inspector Christo Xavier (Shine Tom Chacko) who also teaches mathematics to students at his police station. However, he finds an expected rival in Nimisha (Vincy Aloshious), a school teacher who finds her own classes losing students to Christo. What happens when one of their students falls victim to domestic abuse? Soothravakyam explores.
Vincy Aloshious alleged that Shine Tom Chacko misbehaved with her on the set under the influence of drugs. Despite informing the producers, she said the production continued because Shine held the lead role in the movie. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), in a statement, lauded Aloshious’ “courage” in speaking out against the alleged misbehaviour and drug abuse of her co-star on the set of the movie. Shine later apologised to Vincy in public.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 21 August 2025 at 18:16 IST