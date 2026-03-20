O Romeo OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor Starrer

O Romeo OTT Release Date: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri star in the gangster drama O Romeo. The movie hit the big screens on February 13. It received mixed reviews from fans and the same reflected in its box office collection as well. With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19 and its takeover of screens, O Romeo has completed its theatrical run and will soon be headed to OTT.

When and where to watch O Romeo On OTT?

Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights of O Romeo. Before it is made available for viewing for free to app subscribers, it will be available on rental for a two-week period. As per reports, O Romeo will make its digital debut on pay-per-view model on March 27. Those keen on watching the movie during this period will have to shelve out extra ₹299-₹399 till the time it's on rental.

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O Romeo will stream on rental basis first | Image: X

The movie marks the reunion of the hit actor-director pair of Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. While Kaminey and Haider were commercial hits and stand among the best reviewed movies in Shahid's filmography, Rangoon failed on both counts. O Romeo has also underperformed at the box office.

O Romeo budget vs box office (final)

O Romeo's budget is estimated to be ₹130 crore. Of this, Shahid's fees is said to be a whopping ₹45 crore. The actor continues to quote a high price for his projects despite his last clean hit being Kabir Singh (2019). At the box office, O Romeo has not fared as per expectations. In India, the movie has collected around ₹72 crore gross and ₹59.50 crore nett. This is despite no major releases opposing it during its nearly one month run in cinema halls.