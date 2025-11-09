Telusu Kada OTT Release: Raashii Khanna-Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Srinidhi Shetty's Romantic Drama To Stream On...

Telusu Kada OTT Release Date: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna's romantic drama is making its way to digital platforms this week. Helmed by Neeraj Kona, the Telugu-language drama earned positive reviews from the critics and audience, making it one of the highly anticipated OTT movies.

When and where to watch Telusu Kada online?

Telusu Kada is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on November 14. The movie will be available in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The official Instagram page of Netflix shared a new poster of the movie and captioned it as "This is not a magical love story, it’s a radical love story. Watch Telusu Kada on Netflix, out 14 November in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."

It is a twisted love story of Varun (played by Siddhu), Anjali (played by Raashii) and Raaga (played by Srinidhi). The theme explores family companionship and family complexities faced by a couple.

Telusu Kada box office report

The movie opened at ₹2.1 crore at the box office, but since the second day, it witnessed a drop. In the opening weekend, the movie earned ₹5.6 crore in India. In the first week, the movie grossed ₹8.18 crore. The movie is made on a reported budget of ₹50 crore.

What's next for Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna on the work front?

Siddhu will be next seen in the third installment of Tillu, titled as Tillu Cube. Srinidi, on the other hand, has Trivikram Srinivas temporarily titled Venky77, which stars Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead.

Raashii is gearing up for the release of Farhan Akhtar's starrer 120 Bahadur. Helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, the movie recounts the Battle of Rezang La, one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War, fought on November 18, 1962. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 21. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Talaakhon Mein Ek and Bridge in the pipeline.