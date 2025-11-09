Akon's Concert And Samay Raina's Show In Delhi: Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The Delhi police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday night. This comes due to unforeseen congestion owing to two major events happening in the National Capital tonight. The second show of Samay Raina's Still Alive & Unfiltered is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 9, after a successful first show on November 8. The second important event is American rapper Akon's in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Traffic advisory for Samay Raina's show in Delhi tonight

On November 7, the official account of the Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for commuters around Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. In the 2-day advisory, the officials shared, “Heavy crowds are expected, which may impact traffic around the stadium.”

The advisory mentioned that IP Road (MGM Road), Vikas Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Depot will be affected areas. It also specified that for gates number 7 and 8 of the stadium, the attendees will have to use the entry from Velodrome Road, while those using gates 16, 18, 21, 22 & 23 should use the MGM Road entry. The advisory also pertains to the parking availability. The notice shared, “Limited parking available only for vehicles with valid parking labels. Vehicle number mandatory on the label. Vehicles without valid labels will not be allowed entry near the stadium. Label holder vehicles enter from Ring Road; parking entry from MGM Road.” It further stressed that the delays will be expected from 1 PM to 11 PM, and advised to use public transport.



Traffic advisory for Akon's concert in Delhi on November 9

The officials also issued a specific advisory for Akon's show scheduled to be held from 5 PM to 10 PM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. In the advisory, the traffic advisory cautioned, “Heavy traffic is expected with a large gathering of approximately 10,000 attendees." Attendees are advised to use only gates 13 and 14 of the stadium for entry.

The Delhi traffic police shared, “Parking for spectators will be available at Gate Nos 7 to 9 and SCOPE Complex MCD Parking, booked by the organiser.” It further read, “Restrictions on HTVs on JLN Stadium Red Light to the entire B.P. Marg will be enforced. General public is advised to avoid B.P. Marg, CGO Complex Road and roads approaching JLN Stadium during this time. Motorists should follow traffic restrictions/diversions to prevent congestion.” Emergency vehicles are stationed for the convinience of attendees.



