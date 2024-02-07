Advertisement

The Marvels is set for its OTT premiere after releasing theatrically on November 10. The movie stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel. The film proved to be box office failure and will now look to reel in audience with on OTT.

The Marvels storyline

The Marvels follows Carol Danvers - Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, the resultant unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of her Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan a.k.a Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Will The Marvel enjoy viewership on OTT?

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh. so far has been the MCU's biggest box office flop, grossing more than $47 million on its opening day, and has currently only earned over $162 million against a budget of $270 million. The movie was heavily criticised for its badly written script, characters, VFX, acting, comedy, action and tone. As The Marvels had gone through several re-edits, rewrites and reworking, the movie that came out was a mess.

(With IANS inputs)