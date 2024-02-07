English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Madame Web Teaser: Dakota Johnson Brings Out A ‘New Vision Of Marvel’

The new Madame Web teaser dropped on Saturday and it showed that there will be at least three versions of Spider-Woman in its story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Madame Webb, Hollywood
Madame Webb | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, will make its theatrical debut on February 14. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled a new teaser from the movie on Saturday (January 13). It gave a glimpse into the origin story of Cassandra Webb, who was traditionally seen as an older woman who helps Spider-Man from time to time.

Madame Web unveils new teaser 

Although it lasts just 15 seconds, a new Madame Web teaser dropped on Saturday that showed that there will be at least three versions of Spider-Woman in its story. The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, will be the first superhero movie of 2024 and will apparently be looking to introduce the idea of ​​the multiverse to the franchise that Venom started. 

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota Johnson, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. Eventually, and as explained in the trailer, she discovers that these are not hallucinations but rather visions of the future and that she will have in her hands along with the fate of three young women who are being pursued by a criminal.

Marvel appears enthusiastic about expanding the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse is growing. Following the success of the animated release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel appears to be making consecrated efforts to expand the Spider-Verse. Madame Web, which is eyeing a February release next year, will be following three other big banner releases that have fared well for Marvel studios. Madame Web comes after the release of Tom Hardy-led Venom which released in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which released in 2021 and Jared Leto’s Morbius which released last year.

Still from Madame Web 

 

A third Venom movie is also in the works, eyeing a November 8 2024 release. Also in the lineup is Kraven the Hunter which will release on August 30 next year followed by El Muerto and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Madame Web will be hitting theatres on February 16.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Most Romantic Moments

    Galleries15 minutes ago

  2. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Servotech inks pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement