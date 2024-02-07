Advertisement

Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson, will make its theatrical debut on February 14. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled a new teaser from the movie on Saturday (January 13). It gave a glimpse into the origin story of Cassandra Webb, who was traditionally seen as an older woman who helps Spider-Man from time to time.

Madame Web unveils new teaser

Although it lasts just 15 seconds, a new Madame Web teaser dropped on Saturday that showed that there will be at least three versions of Spider-Woman in its story. The film, directed by SJ Clarkson, will be the first superhero movie of 2024 and will apparently be looking to introduce the idea of ​​the multiverse to the franchise that Venom started.

New teaser for ‘MADAME WEB’.



In theaters on February 14. pic.twitter.com/WHWJ16aotN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

Madame Web is the story of Cassandra, played by Dakota Johnson, a woman who begins to have strange visions about a serial killer. Eventually, and as explained in the trailer, she discovers that these are not hallucinations but rather visions of the future and that she will have in her hands along with the fate of three young women who are being pursued by a criminal.

Marvel appears enthusiastic about expanding the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse is growing. Following the success of the animated release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel appears to be making consecrated efforts to expand the Spider-Verse. Madame Web, which is eyeing a February release next year, will be following three other big banner releases that have fared well for Marvel studios. Madame Web comes after the release of Tom Hardy-led Venom which released in 2018, Venom: Let There Be Carnage which released in 2021 and Jared Leto’s Morbius which released last year.

Still from Madame Web

A third Venom movie is also in the works, eyeing a November 8 2024 release. Also in the lineup is Kraven the Hunter which will release on August 30 next year followed by El Muerto and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Madame Web will be hitting theatres on February 16.