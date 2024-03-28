×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Parineeti Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours After Attending Chamkila Trailer Event In Loose-Fitted Dress

Actress Parineeti Chopra attended the trailer launch event of Amar Singh Chamkila in a kaftan, sparking pregnancy rumours yet again.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra has stirred up speculations of a nearing arrival as she donned a kaftan at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress' appearance left fans buzzing with curiosity, wondering if she is expecting her first child with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti reacts to pregnancy rumours

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a laughing emoji as she addressed rumours of her pregnancy, arising from her outfit choices.

 

 

These pregnancy rumours come several months after Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023. Their wedding festivities commenced in Delhi with a cricket match, followed by a soulful Sufi night and an Ardaas ceremony. The couple then journeyed to Udaipur for their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies which ended in a heartfelt exchange of vows amidst their loved ones.

Advertisement

When Parineeti and Raghav penned a note on their wedding

Following their wedding, Parineeti and Raghav expressed their heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers through a joint statement. In their message, they conveyed their appreciation for the overwhelming love and warm wishes received from all quarters. Despite the whirlwind of life post-wedding, the couple assured that they have been touched by every heartfelt message and gesture.

Advertisement

 

 

"As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful," the couple said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is set to entertain audiences with her portrayal of Amarjot Chamkila in the biopic Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh who is playing the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila's life. The trailer was released earlier today and this Imtiaz Ali directorial will stream on Netflix from April 12.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Accident

a few seconds ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

a minute ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

a minute ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

5 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

6 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

7 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

10 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

11 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

11 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

15 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

17 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

18 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

18 minutes ago
Dalit Woman Raped In UP's Ballia, Accused Held

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

18 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

Burger on cricket

22 minutes ago
Runaway bride

Films To Watch On Netflix

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo