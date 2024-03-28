Parineeti Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours After Attending Chamkila Trailer Event In Loose-Fitted Dress

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra has stirred up speculations of a nearing arrival as she donned a kaftan at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The actress' appearance left fans buzzing with curiosity, wondering if she is expecting her first child with her politician husband, Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti reacts to pregnancy rumours

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a laughing emoji as she addressed rumours of her pregnancy, arising from her outfit choices.

These pregnancy rumours come several months after Parineeti tied the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023. Their wedding festivities commenced in Delhi with a cricket match, followed by a soulful Sufi night and an Ardaas ceremony. The couple then journeyed to Udaipur for their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies which ended in a heartfelt exchange of vows amidst their loved ones.

When Parineeti and Raghav penned a note on their wedding

Following their wedding, Parineeti and Raghav expressed their heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers through a joint statement. In their message, they conveyed their appreciation for the overwhelming love and warm wishes received from all quarters. Despite the whirlwind of life post-wedding, the couple assured that they have been touched by every heartfelt message and gesture.

"As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we could not have been more thankful," the couple said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is set to entertain audiences with her portrayal of Amarjot Chamkila in the biopic Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh who is playing the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila's life. The trailer was released earlier today and this Imtiaz Ali directorial will stream on Netflix from April 12.