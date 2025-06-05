Thug Life OTT Release Date: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan Starrer To Stream On This Platform From...

Thug Life OTT Release Date: Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam have reunited after over 35 years for the action thriller, which has now released in cinema halls. Thug Life follows the story of crime lord Sakthivel (Kamal Haasan) and his brother Manickam (Nasser) who rescue a young boy, Amaran (Silambarasan) and raise him as their own. Years later, when Sakthivel is attacked, he suspects that it's an insider job and sets out on a path of revenge.

The movie has many layers, but the story unfolds largely in this context. According to social media, the reviews of Thug Life have been mixed, which may affect its box office run. Haasan is coming fresh off a mega flop - Indian 2- and would hope that this new movie will become a hit. While a good opening is assured, how much of a box office haul it creates remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the OTT release details of Thug Life have already been revealed. According to media reports, the movie, which released on June 5, will stream on Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run. As far as the digital premiere date is concerned, all Tamil movies drop online four weeks after their theatrical debut, Thug Life is expected to follow suit, unless it becomes a big hit and then its streaming can be delayed by another 1-2 weeks.

