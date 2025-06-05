Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Kamal Haasan Starrer Likely To Miss A Spot In Top 3 Biggest Tamil Openers Of 2025

Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan starrer released today, June 6, in the theatres. The film opened to mixed reviews as they expected more from Mani Ratnam and Haasan's collaboration. Many even compared the film's poor performance to Haasan's Indian 2, which bombed at the box office. Negative reviews have impacted the collection of the film, making it difficult for it to even beat Suriya starrer Retro's opening day collection. While Good Bad Ugly is leading the biggest Tamil openers of 2025 chart with ₹28.15 crore, at second is Vidaamuyarchi (₹25.5 crore) and Retro (₹17.25 crore).

Thug Life moves towards a disappointing opening

According to Sacnilk, Kamal Haasan starrer has earned ₹9.83 crore at the box office since morning. Thug Life had an overall 50.51% Tamil Occupancy on Thursday, with morning shows recording 50.66 per cent occupancy while afternoon shows recorded 50.35 per cent. So far, the maximum occupancy was recorded in Pondicherry (74 per cent). However, the film is unlikely to cross the ₹17.25 crore mark on the opening day owing to several reasons.

Above, we mentioned the film earned poor reviews from critics and the audience as they expected Mani Ratnam and Haasan's combination film to create wonders, but the plot fell flat. Another factor is, the film is banned in Karnataka, causing around ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore, as a report suggested.