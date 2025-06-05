Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Kamal Haasan Starrer Likely To Miss A Spot In Top 3 Biggest Tamil Openers Of 2025

Updated 5 June 2025 at 18:41 IST
Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan starrer released today, June 6, in the theatres. The film opened to mixed reviews as they expected more from Mani Ratnam and Haasan's collaboration. Many even compared the film's poor performance to Haasan's Indian 2, which bombed at the box office. Negative reviews have impacted the collection of the film, making it difficult for it to even beat Suriya starrer Retro's opening day collection. While Good Bad Ugly is leading the biggest Tamil openers of 2025 chart with ₹28.15 crore, at second is Vidaamuyarchi (₹25.5 crore) and Retro (₹17.25 crore).
According to Sacnilk, Kamal Haasan starrer has earned ₹9.83 crore at the box office since morning. Thug Life had an overall 50.51% Tamil Occupancy on Thursday, with morning shows recording 50.66 per cent occupancy while afternoon shows recorded 50.35 per cent. So far, the maximum occupancy was recorded in Pondicherry (74 per cent). However, the film is unlikely to cross the ₹17.25 crore mark on the opening day owing to several reasons.
Above, we mentioned the film earned poor reviews from critics and the audience as they expected Mani Ratnam and Haasan's combination film to create wonders, but the plot fell flat. Another factor is, the film is banned in Karnataka, causing around ₹35 crore to ₹40 crore, as a report suggested.
Not just in the Kannada language, the film is also expected to perform poorly in Hindi. According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Thug Life in Hindi is expected to open at the ₹80 lakh - ₹1.2 crore mark. Haasan's last release, Indian 2 (2024), also opened poorly in the Hindi belts and managed to collect just ₹1.2 crore in the North on its opening day. Haasan's superhit film Vikram also opened to similar numbers in Hindi in 2022. Which means the Hindi box office might turn out to be a disappointment for Kamal Haasan.
Published 5 June 2025 at 18:41 IST