Toaster X Review: Abhishek Banerjee Outperforms Rajkummar Rao In Netflix's Dark Comedy Film, Say Netizens
Helmed by Vivek Daschaudary, Toaster premiered on Netflix today. Here is what viewers say about the film after streaming it.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Toaster X Review: Rajkummar Rao’s comedy film centres on a miserly man obsessed with getting back his toaster. The idea sounds delightfully quirky, but the film soon shows that it lacks the depth to carry such imagination. Patralekhaa backs the project, and the cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, Archana Purohit, and Upendra Limaye. Helmed by Vivek Daschaudary, Toaster premiered on Netflix today. Here is what viewers say about the film after streaming it.
Is Rajkummar Rao’s Toaster worth watching?
Taking to their X(formerly Twitter), many shared their reactions. One user wrote, “Absolutely loved watching Abhishek Banerjee in Toaster! As always, he perfectly adds the fun element to the movie with his performance🔥”
Another wrote, “Rajkumar Rao ka new movie Toaster on Netflix is a good one time watch,makes you laugh here and there”
Another wrote, “Chaos, comedy & one toaster that changes EVERYTHING!🔥#Toaster is not just a movie… it’s pure madness packed with suspense, drama & unexpected twists 👀🍞 One small appliance. One BIG disaster. Are you ready for this wild ride? 😳”
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Another wrote, “Absolutely loved watching Abhishek Banerjee in Toaster! As always, he perfectly adds the fun element to the movie with his performance🔥”
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All about Toaster Movie
The story centres on a miserly man, Ramakant, who becomes obsessively determined to get back a ₹5,000 toaster he gave as a wedding gift after the couple cancels their marriage. His pursuit triggers a chain of chaotic events, pulling him into a murder case and exposing a political secret. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, with Archana Puran Singh and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. You can stream it on Netflix with a subscription.
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