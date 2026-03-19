Updated 19 March 2026 at 21:38 IST
Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Skip 4-Week Theatrical Window, To Make Streaming Debut On This Date
Netflix is the streaming partner of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the movie is likely to stream in April end in multiple languages.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan's long awaited movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh released worldwide on March 19. Earlier, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was supposed to release on this date leading to a direct clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, as Toxic backed down from a box office clash, UBS released in its place. The reviews of the film have been mixed but the collections are soaring on day 1.
Many are also enquiring about its OTT release date.
Producer confirms Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming date
Telugu movies begin streaming once 4 weeks have passed since their theatrical debut. UBS will surpass this timeline and will premiere online only after five weeks from March 19. The team held a press meet ahead of the release, and during the Q&A session, producer Naveen Yerneni revealed that the film’s OTT premiere will take place five weeks after its theatrical release.
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Netflix is the streaming partner of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the movie is likely to arrive on April 24 in multiple languages. Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, KS Ravikumar, Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh and Satyam Rajesh also feature in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
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What is the story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?
Amid a conspiracy to kill the sitting CM of Telangana, his son goes missing. During the investigation, it is confirmed that Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Pawan Kalyan) is behind his disappearance. Who is he? What circumstances triggered these events and what is his true motive? The film unravels and all questions are answered. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is helmed by Harish Shankar, who previously directed the Telugu star in Gabbar Singh (2012).
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 21:38 IST