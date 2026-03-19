Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Skip 4-Week Theatrical Window, To Make Streaming Debut On This Date

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan's long awaited movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh released worldwide on March 19. Earlier, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was supposed to release on this date leading to a direct clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, as Toxic backed down from a box office clash, UBS released in its place. The reviews of the film have been mixed but the collections are soaring on day 1.

Many are also enquiring about its OTT release date.

Producer confirms Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming date

Telugu movies begin streaming once 4 weeks have passed since their theatrical debut. UBS will surpass this timeline and will premiere online only after five weeks from March 19. The team held a press meet ahead of the release, and during the Q&A session, producer Naveen Yerneni revealed that the film’s OTT premiere will take place five weeks after its theatrical release.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh actor Pawan Kalyan with director Harish Shankar | Image: X

Netflix is the streaming partner of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and the movie is likely to arrive on April 24 in multiple languages. Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, KS Ravikumar, Parthiban, Gautami, Rao Ramesh and Satyam Rajesh also feature in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

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