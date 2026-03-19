Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty's Team Reacts To Viral Rumours Of Her Wedding With Mystery Businessman

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty has been mired in wedding rumours. For the longest time, she was romantically linked to Prabhas. Given their chemistry in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, fans started shipping them. Time and again, dating rumours gave way to wedding talk, all while the duo maintained silence on what was being said about them. Recently, media reports suggested that Anushka was all set to get married to a businessman, who is reportedly "approved by her family".

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas were rumoured to be dating during and after Baahubali shooting | Image: X

As Anushka's wedding talk went viral on social media, her team issued a statement. “To the media houses and pages constantly posting about Anushka Shetty’s alleged marriage. At least wait for an official confirmation before turning someone’s personal life into daily headlines. Speculating, assuming, and repeatedly publishing unverified information is not journalism, it’s intrusion," the actress' team claimed.

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Anushka Shetty's marriage rumours with a Bengaluru based businessman went viral | Image: X

The statement further read, "There is a clear line between reporting facts and feeding off rumors, and right now, that line is being completely ignored. What’s even more disappointing is the unnecessary fixation on her age. Why is “44” being highlighted in almost every post as if it’s something controversial or defining? This constant age mention comes across as subtle but persistent age-shaming. If age is suddenly such a big deal, then where is this same energy when it comes to male actors? Why is the narrative always different for women?"

On the movies front, Anushka was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. Her last release, Ghatti, did not perform well commercially but received praise from critics. The actress is also set to make her Malayalam debut with Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.