Venkatesh Daggubati started the year on a seemingly positive note, seeing through the release of his Sailesh Kolanu helmed action thriller, Saindhav. The film went head to head against three other major Sankranti releases - coming in last as far as the box office race was concerned. Its dismal performance also prompted the film to be made available on OTT in less than a month from its theatrical release date of January 13. However, Saindhav's OTT release, something which seems to have received palpable attention from the audience, finds the audience confused as to why the film never took off in theatres.

Saindhav's OTT premiere leaves fans confused



Saindhav's theatrical release saw the film meet with several underwhelming reviews which understandably impacted its short-lived box office run. The audience however, now having had a chance to watch the same, are flooding social media expressing how much they enjoyed the film's unique narrative while also asserting that trusting movie reviewers is not always the sound option. From expressing excitement over a potential sequel to marveling at the climax and Venkatesh Daggubati's performance, Saindhav appears to be receiving all the audience love it failed to tap into during its theatrical run.

#Saindhav@KolanuSailesh



What a Positive reviews after releasing in OTT 👍👏👏



Then why did it's get a negativity in the theatre release🤷

Better not to believe reviews, atleast from now on. pic.twitter.com/bt77d5QlPM — Kiran Singh (@krnsingh11) February 3, 2024

I think this sequal gonna next level peakk for @VenkyMama 💥#Saindhav Must watchable 👍 pic.twitter.com/1zjqxgmJR7 — ` (@mahesh_imran) February 3, 2024

#Saindhav: Good Film,Venky Mama is Super in the Role SaiKo 🥁🔥



Climax is so emotional...paapa ni bathikinchaalsindhi 😔 pic.twitter.com/tlh0zK0op5 — Yaswanth Sabbasani (@Yaswanth4Prabha) February 3, 2024

#Saindhav is a class act. @Nawazuddin_S using cussing words is common but using "benstokes" is refreshing.@KolanuSailesh u deserve more applause. @VenkyMama forever favourite. Too bad misses it in theatre. Watch it @prime — Raja kumar (@rajakondapalli) February 3, 2024

Addressing the same, an X user commented, "What a Positive reviews after releasing in OTT Then why did it's get a negativity in the theatre release Better not to believe reviews, atleast from now on." Another X user added, "I think this sequal gonna next level peakk for @VenkyMama #Saindhav Must watchable" Echoing opinions shared regarding Saindhav's climax, another user added, "One of the best ending!!! #Saindhav #SaileshKolanu" Some X users also reflected how it was a shame the film was not viewed in theatres, adding, "#Saindhav is a class act. @Nawazuddin_S using cussing words is common but using "benstokes" is refreshing. @KolanuSailesh u deserve more applause. @VenkyMama forever favourite. Too bad misses it in theatre. Watch it @prime"

Saindhav had a dismal theatrical run



Saindhav released in theatres on January 13. The film faced box office competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Teja Sajja's HanuMan and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga. The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer sadly came in last in terms of box office traction.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections halted at ₹13.75 crores with its worldwide collections standing at ₹18 crores. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.