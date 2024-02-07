Advertisement

Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, is all set to make its OTT debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. The film hit the screens on January 13 as part of the Sankranti release, just a day after Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Guntur Kaaram. A day after Saindhav's release, another Telugu film starring Nagarjuna in the lead role Naa Saami Ranga hit the theaters on January 14, which too earned well at the box office. Saindhav, however, in 2 weeks has managed to earn just ₹15 crores. With not-so-great reception in theaters, the film is all set to stream on OTT.

Saindhav on OTT: When and where to watch?

Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 9. The film was initially eyeing March for its OTT debut, but since its slow earning at the box office and with films like Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona releasing on February 9, the makers have decided for an early OTT release, which is on the 28th day since its release.

Advertisement

What do we know about Saindhav?

Saindhav, apart from starring Venkatesh Daggubati, also starred Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in important roles. Saindhav shows Venkatesh as a loving father who has abandoned his past life as a thug to focus on being a loving father and husband.