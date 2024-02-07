English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Saindhav On OTT: Venkatesh Starrer To Stream Digitally Just 27 Days After Its Theatrical Release

Saindhav marked the Telugu film debut of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film released in theaters on January 13.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, is all set to make its OTT debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. The film hit the screens on January 13 as part of the Sankranti release, just a day after Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Guntur Kaaram. A day after Saindhav's release, another Telugu film starring Nagarjuna in the lead role Naa Saami Ranga hit the theaters on January 14, which too earned well at the box office. Saindhav, however, in 2 weeks has managed to earn just ₹15 crores. With not-so-great reception in theaters, the film is all set to stream on OTT.

Saindhav on OTT: When and where to watch?

Saindhav, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 9. The film was initially eyeing March for its OTT debut, but since its slow earning at the box office and with films like Eagle and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona releasing on February 9, the makers have decided for an early OTT release, which is on the 28th day since its release.

Advertisement

What do we know about Saindhav?

Saindhav, apart from starring Venkatesh Daggubati, also starred Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in important roles. Saindhav shows Venkatesh as a loving father who has abandoned his past life as a thug to focus on being a loving father and husband. 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement