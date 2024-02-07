Venkatesh Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Action Film Saindhav Locks To OTT Release Date

Advertisement

Saindhav is one film on which Venkatesh pinned a lot of hopes to make a comeback in the action genre. But sadly, the action drama ended as a big disappointment at the box office. Despite a slated third-week OTT release, OTT platform Amazon Prime which holds the digital rights of the film has opted for an early release. Moving it to February 3, 2024 which is just three weeks after its theatrical debut.

What was Saindhav's plot?

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav revolves around a gun cartel, with Venkatesh's character entangled in their affairs to save his daughter facing a rare disease. The film marked Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut, receiving accolades for his portrayal of the main villain. However, despite a compelling narrative on paper, Sailesh's unconventional climax failed to resonate with the audience, resulting in a box office flop.

Box Office performance and festive season impact:



Saindhav was released during the Sankranthi 2024 festival alongside other films, such as Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, and Naa Saami Ranga. While the latter three performed well during the festive season, Saindhav struggled to capitalize on the opportunity. With theaters reallocating screens to the successful HanuMan, the film fell short of its required Rs 17 crore share, managing only Rs 15 crore.

The movie's music, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, faced criticism, failing to resonate with audiences. Despite extensive promotion, the film did not gain traction, and theatrically, it couldn't match the success of HanuMan. As Venkatesh's next project remains unannounced, director Sailesh is set to helm HIT 3, starring Nani in the lead role.

