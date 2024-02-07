Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Venkatesh Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Action Film Saindhav Locks To OTT Release Date

Saindhav Starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nawazuddin Siddiqui received mixed reviews upon its release. Now, it will premiere on streaming in early February.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saindhav
Saindhav | Image:Saindhav
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saindhav is one film on which Venkatesh pinned a lot of hopes to make a comeback in the action genre. But sadly, the action drama ended as a big disappointment at the box office. Despite a slated third-week OTT release, OTT platform Amazon Prime which holds the digital rights of the film has opted for an early release. Moving it to February 3, 2024 which is just three weeks after its theatrical debut.

What was Saindhav's plot?

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav revolves around a gun cartel, with Venkatesh's character entangled in their affairs to save his daughter facing a rare disease. The film marked Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Telugu debut, receiving accolades for his portrayal of the main villain. However, despite a compelling narrative on paper, Sailesh's unconventional climax failed to resonate with the audience, resulting in a box office flop.

Box Office performance and festive season impact:


Saindhav was released during the Sankranthi 2024 festival alongside other films, such as Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, and Naa Saami Ranga. While the latter three performed well during the festive season, Saindhav struggled to capitalize on the opportunity. With theaters reallocating screens to the successful HanuMan, the film fell short of its required Rs 17 crore share, managing only Rs 15 crore.

The movie's music, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, faced criticism, failing to resonate with audiences. Despite extensive promotion, the film did not gain traction, and theatrically, it couldn't match the success of HanuMan. As Venkatesh's next project remains unannounced, director Sailesh is set to helm HIT 3, starring Nani in the lead role.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement