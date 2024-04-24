Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal's Family Star Debuts On OTT In Less Than A Month After Theatrical Release

Advertisement

Family Star hit the big screens on April 5 and is all set to make its digital debut in just 20 days following the theatrical release. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the film is written and directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju. The Telugu and Tamil versions of the romantic drama are all set to stream online.

On April 24, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced that the Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda movie will make a premiere on the platform soon. The film will stream on the OTT platform from April 26. However, only the Telugu and Tamil versions of the movie will be available to stream as of now.

The Kannada and Malayalam versions will also follow soon. As per the makers, The Family Star revolves around Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family. One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Mrunal Thakur) enters his house, and life. As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship. When a shocking revelation about Indu threatens to tear them apart, fate gives them a chance to work together and overcome not only her past but also a series of unforeseen circumstances. Will they find their way back to each other, and will love prevail? This question forms the crux of The Family Star.

Talking about his role, Vijay Deverakonda shared, “Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes.” He added that the journey of his character resonated with people from the middle class in any part of the nation. The actor continued, “The film beautifully captures the essence of family bonds and the complexities of love.”

Mrunal Thakur further added, “Working on The Family Star has been an absolute joy, especially alongside Vijay and the rest of the talented cast. My character, Indu, is a woman of strength and grace who has her own agency and not only fits right into Govardhan’s life but also uplifts it.” in its 16-day theatrical run, Family Star has minted ₹21.37 crore in the domestic market as per Sacnilk.