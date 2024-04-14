×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star Turns Out To Be A Huge Loss-Making Venture With Dismal Collections

Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram's reunion after Geeta Govindam but the duo has failed to recreate the charm of their previous collaboration.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star
Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star | Image:Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda
With Family Star, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda seems to have landed another commercial flop in his kitty. The actor, whose last two films - Liger and Kushi - failed to reel in the viewers, his latest release Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, has not taken off at the box office in India and abroad. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the massive budget of the movie has added to the woes of the producers.

Family Star poster | Image: Mrunal Thakur/X

Did director Parasuram spend a bomb on The Family Star shoot?

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Family Star was made on a staggering budget of ₹100 crore. With a rather underwhelming performance at the box office, it seems like producer Dil Raju is going to lose more money than he expected.

A source in the know revealed, “It was a losing proposition even before the release of the family drama since it was made with a huge budget. US schedules cost a bomb besides star remunerations and fewer reshoots which added to producer's woes. Director Parasuram spent lavishly hoping to score a winner and it ended up escalating the budget estimates.”

Dil Raju with Family Star cast | Image: Mrunal Thakur/X

Family Star marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram's reunion after Geeta Govindam but the duo has failed to recreate the charm of their previous collaboration.

The Family Star box office break up

The Family Star has earned ₹28.15 crore worldwide in one week according to Sacnilk. In India, the Telugu film has collected ₹17.08 crore in its first week. Its headed towards a disaster verdict.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

