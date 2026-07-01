Musafir Cafe: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's Netflix Series To Release On...
Musafir Cafe: Netflix, on Wednesday, made the announcement along with a teaser for the series. The romantic drama, which is based on author Divya Prakash Dubey's popular novel of the same name, is set to premiere on July 24.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Musafir Cafe' featuring actors Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana have announced its release date.
Netflix, on Wednesday, made the announcement along with a teaser for the series. The romantic drama, which is based on author Divya Prakash Dubey's popular novel of the same name, is set to premiere on July 24.
Set in Bhopal and Mussoorie, 'Musafir Cafe' follows the lives of three strangers whose paths cross in unexpected ways. Vikrant Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man searching for a life he can truly call his own. Vedika Pinto plays Sudha, who wants to shape her own future, while Mahima Makwana plays Preeti, a calm and caring woman whose life takes unexpected turns.
The series tells a story of love, friendship, missed chances, and life-changing moments. It follows how the three characters influence each other's lives as they deal with relationships, personal struggles, and important decisions.
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'Musafir Cafe' has been created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. It is based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel and has been produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), with Homemade Stories as co-producer.
Apart from Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, the series also stars Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui in key roles.
The eight-episode romantic drama will begin streaming on Netflix from July 24.
Meanwhile, Vikrant also has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's debut web show 'Pritam & Pedro' alongside Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani. (ANI)
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