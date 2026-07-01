Musafir Cafe: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana's Netflix Series To Release On...

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Musafir Cafe' featuring actors Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana have announced its release date.

Netflix, on Wednesday, made the announcement along with a teaser for the series. The romantic drama, which is based on author Divya Prakash Dubey's popular novel of the same name, is set to premiere on July 24.

Set in Bhopal and Mussoorie, 'Musafir Cafe' follows the lives of three strangers whose paths cross in unexpected ways. Vikrant Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man searching for a life he can truly call his own. Vedika Pinto plays Sudha, who wants to shape her own future, while Mahima Makwana plays Preeti, a calm and caring woman whose life takes unexpected turns.

The series tells a story of love, friendship, missed chances, and life-changing moments. It follows how the three characters influence each other's lives as they deal with relationships, personal struggles, and important decisions.

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