Updated 22 March 2026 at 19:31 IST
Muthu Alias Kaattaan OTT Release Date: Know When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil Web Series Online
Muthu Alias Kaattaan got an A rating because it includes violent scenes and graphic imagery that may not suit younger viewers. Both the teaser and the trailer reflect this intense and gritty style of storytelling. The first season will likely have 10 episodes.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Tamil series, Muthu Alias Kaattaan. The makers released the gripping trailer a few days ago, and it has received a strong response from fans. The trailer caught viewers’ attention with its disturbing image of a severed head, setting a dark and intense tone for the story. The mysterious world of the series has its central character played by Vijay Sethupathi.
When and where to watch Muthu Alias Kaattaan on OTT?
The rural action drama, starring Vijay Sethupathi, will premiere on JioHotstar on March 27, 2026. The platform will stream the series in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali, to reach audiences across India.
The series got an A rating because it includes violent scenes and graphic imagery that may not suit younger viewers. Both the teaser and the trailer reflect this intense and gritty style of storytelling. The first season will likely have 10 episodes, with each episode running for around 30 to 40 minutes.
All about Muthu Alias Kaattaan
As per reports, Manikandan, who directed this series, shared that he originally developed the story with enough material for two seasons. However, the team chose to begin with the first season and assess the audience’s response before expanding the narrative further.
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Alongside Vijay Sethupathi, the show features a supporting cast that includes Milind Soman and Singampuli, among others. Sethupathi has also produced the project and describes the series as a grounded rural drama that combines crime, character exploration, and social themes, setting it apart from typical action thrillers.
Also Read: OTT Releases This Week: O'Romeo, BTS The Return, Kaattaan, Daredevil S2, And More Movies, Web Series To Stream
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Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 22 March 2026 at 19:29 IST