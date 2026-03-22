OTT Releases This Week: O’Romeo, BTS The Return, Kaattaan, Daredevil S2, And More Movies, Web Series To Stream Digitally | Image: X

OTT Releases This Week: While exciting regional releases on the big screens are still awaited, new and trending titles will premiere on various streaming platforms this week. Here's a list of movies and web series debuting on OTT this week.

O’Romeo

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Randeep Hooda, O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, released on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: March 27

Daredevil: Born Again

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again ends with Mayor Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) declaring martial law and driving all vigilantes out of New York City. In the second season, Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer and vigilante Daredevil, faces the mayor’s threats and fights back.

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Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Release Date: March 24

BTS The Run

BTS: The Return is a documentary that captures the chaos and excitement behind BTS’s comeback after completing their military service.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 27

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a six-episode horror miniseries starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco. It follows a couple whose beautiful woodland wedding quickly turns dark and unsettling.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: March 26

Kaattaan

Directed by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan is a rural mystery thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi in a raw and intense role. The cast also includes Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and VJ Parvathy. The story centres on a complex and twisted murder case.

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Release Date: March 27

Detective Hole

This Norwegian crime drama follows a troubled detective who investigates a string of brutal murders in Oslo while struggling with his own inner issues. A corrupt colleague interferes with the case, forcing him to confront both the investigation and the conflict within his team.