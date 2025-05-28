No Bhumi Pednekar Please: Netizens Troll Netflix For Scrapping Kaala Paani Season 2 Over The Royals 2

The Royals Season 2: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khattar’s romantic comedy-drama will return for a second season on Netflix, despite getting backlash and calls for a boycott on social media since the release. Many fans are questioning whether Bhumi will reprise her role, with some urging Netflix with messages like, "No Bhumi Please." Meanwhile, others are wondering why Netflix renewed the ‘sh**show’ instead of greenlighting a second season for Kaala Paani.

Netflix India announced the renewal of The Royals Season 2 on Instagram on May 28, 2025. Sharing the first poster, the platform wrote, "Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works 👑🐎 The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix." However, the release date remains unconfirmed.

Following the announcement, Netizens flooded the comments section with hate and speculations. Many even slammed the OTT giant for scrapping the cult series Kaala Paani over this 'lame drama.' One user commented, "True. I haven't watched a single minute of The Royals but still know most of the story. Bhumi's lips did get a lot of attention. so lame still got investment" Another wrote, "You can't blame Netflix if people want to talk more about lame The Royals than Kaala Paani." On Reddit, a user remarked, "It had better viewership than all those critically acclaimed shows together. Netflix doesn't care about critical appreciation in the case of Indian shows. No wonder they renewed it." Another added, “It’s the typical case of people hate-watching and increasing the viewership.”

The romantic comedy-drama made waves after its premiere on May 9, 2025, becoming an instant global sensation for not very good reasons. Netflix series got trolled over the storyline and lead cast acting especially Bhumi Pednekar. However, it earned a spot in Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows, making history as the first Indian series to achieve this feat and trending in 58 countries.

Netflix Pulls Plug On Kaala Paani Season 2 Due To Budget Constraints

On May 1, reports suggested that Netflix stopped production of the Kaala Paani season 2. This survival drama, released in 2023 got much praise for its gripping story and vivid depiction of life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.