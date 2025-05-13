'No More' Guilty Minds: Prime Video Pulls The Plug On Season 2 Of Shriya Pilgaonkar's Courtroom Drama After Green Signal - Here's Why

Shriya Pilgoankar starrer Guilty Minds is a legal drama released on Prime Video in 2022. Since the premiere, the courtroom drama impressed many leaving with anticipation of the second season. The show also featured Varun Mitra, Sugandha Garg, Namrata Sheth, Satish Kaushik, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among its cast. As per the latest update, unfortunately, the series will not return with a new season as it got scrapped due to budget issues.

Prime Video canceled Guilty Minds Season 2

The streaming giant Prime Videos has cancelled the second season of Guilty Minds, reportedly due to budget constraints. According to a report by Hollywood Reporter India, the streaming platform had internally commissioned the development of the second season but later decided against it. The 2022 series, written and directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, earned widespread praise for its authenticity and performances. However, the platform reportedly deemed the budget for a second season unfeasible in the current entertainment landscape.

The cancellation has left fans deeply disappointed, especially given the critical acclaim the series received.

OTT giants making major changes with their policy

Prime Video has updated its user experience by introducing limited advertisements for movies and TV shows from June 17. According to their official statement, this change will help them invest in quality content while gradually expanding their offerings.