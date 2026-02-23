One Battle After Another OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Leonardo DiCaprio's BAFTA-Winning Film In India?

One Battle After Another: At the 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller film got major attention with its big moment. The award night took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026. Helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another won Best Film at the 2026 BAFTA Awards and swept a total of six awards.

Now, adding to the excitement, the film is all set to make its OTT debut in India.

When and where to watch One Battle After Another online?

One Battle After Another will start streaming on JioHotstar from February 26. The film recently became the biggest winner at the BAFTAs. Its digital release is likely to draw more audience, particularly those who did not get the chance to see it in cinemas.

Jiohotstar captioned the announcement post, “You can bury the past, but not the consequences. Nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actor, One Battle After Another, streaming February 26 onwards on JioHotstar.”

Advertisement

About One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another is a gripping satirical action thriller film and was released in theatres on September 26, 2026. It received an outstanding response from audiences and critics.

The story follows Bob, a retired and deeply paranoid revolutionary who lives off the grid. He enjoys a peaceful and content life until kidnappers take his daughter, shattering his quiet retirement. Determined to bring her back, he is forced to return to the fight. The film explores themes of inherited generational trauma, resistance against fascism, and the gradual decline of 1960s counterculture.

Advertisement