One Piece Season 2 X Review: Netizens Say Luffy's Adventures Are 'Bigger And Better Than The First Part'

One Piece Season 2: All the anime/manga fans are happy today because their favourite show is back with a brand new season now. The One Piece season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. In this season, Luffy and his gang are exploring the dangerous ‘Grand Line’. As the massive adventure unfolds in the eight-episode series, Twitter/X review already started buzzing with reviews and reactions.

The second season of this live-action series has just dropped on streaming platforms, and fans have rushed to X to talk about the show.

One user, “Netflix's returning hit One Piece is pure unbridled joy”

Another user wrote, “One Piece Season 2 continues to defy expectations by proving the manga’s cartoony world can work in live action.”

Another wrote, “It's hard to imagine a better version of One Piece in live action"

Another critic shared his reviews, “REVIEW - One Piece Season 2 earns five stars for flawless second chapter. Baroque Works loom across all 8 episodes with Miss All Sunday and Chopper stealing the show. Visual effects shine with Devil Fruits giants and Smokers logia powers. Now streaming.”

Another user wrote, “I just finished episode 1 of season 2 of the One Piece Live Action, the special effects are a success, the fact that it doesn't stick 100% to the manga isn't shocking, it's actually very well introduced, nothing to say, except that Alvida hasn't changed, which is a shame. AND the end credits are really cool, I like the shots of the East Blue map, can't wait for the rest!”

All about One Piece season 2

In the second season of One Piece, the Straw Hat crew enters the dangerous Grand Line in search of the ultimate treasure. During their journey through this perilous sea, Luffy and his crew face stronger enemies and discover a secret organisation known as Baroque Works.