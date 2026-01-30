OTT Releases In February 2026: Bridgerton 4 Part 2, The Bluff, The Lincoln Lawyer 4, Kohrra 2, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch

January 2026 has captivated viewers with a variety of engaging web series and movies on OTT platforms. From Dhurandhar to Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, the month has provided a fantastic mix of entertainment. As January comes to an end in just two days, we will soon transition into February. However, this shift does not mean the entertainment will stop; instead, it will continue with a lineup of highly anticipated shows and movies set to stream on digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Apple TV, among others. As we prepare to enter February 2026, we have curated a list of titles that will be released in the upcoming month.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

Inspired by Michael Connelly’s bestselling novel The Law of Innocence, the fourth season is packed with The Lincoln Lawyer’s “signature twists" with the blend of suspense, humour and heart. The show features Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Becki Newton in lead roles. The upcoming season will stream on February 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cross Season 2

It is a gripping Washington, D.C. crime drama, featuring Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Jeanine Mason and Samantha Walkes, among others. The show follows Alex Cross, a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist with an extraordinary ability to get inside the minds of killers. In the upcoming season, Cross will face a ruthless vigilante targeting America's corrupt billionaire magnates. The show will stream on February 11.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kohrra Season 2

In the second season, Barun Sobti returns as the beloved Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. He has been joined by a fresh cast, Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singha. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi's own journey. Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the show will stream on February 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Museum of Innocence

Based on Orhan Pamuk's iconic novel of the same name. The story is set in Istanbul between 1975 and 1984, and is an account of the love story between a wealthy businessman, Kemal, and a poorer distant relative of his, Füsun. The show will stream on February 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Penguin Friend

It is a biographical family adventure film directed by David Schurmann. It is based on the true story of fisherman João Pereira de Souza and Dindim the penguin, which went viral in 2016. The film will release on February 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Night Agent Season 3

The plot follows Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso) as he tracks a Treasury agent who murdered his boss and fled to Istanbul with intel. The show will stream on February 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

Based on the forthcoming sequel to Laura Dave’s acclaimed bestselling novel. The series follows Hannah Hall (played by Jennifer Garner), who forms an unexpected relationship with her stepdaughter Bailey Michaels (played by Angourie Rice) as she searches for her husband, who recently disappeared. The show will stream on February 20.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Paradise Season 2

Created by Dan Fogelman, the series features Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden. It is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. It will stream on February 23.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Bluff

It brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff. Starring Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra, it will release on February 25.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story with twists will continue in the second part. Will they be able to come together? Watch the second and the final part of the season on February 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Based on Godzilla by Toho Co., Ltd, it is the second television series in the Monsterverse franchise. Featuring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe, the series follows members of the Monarch organisation as they encounter Godzilla and other monsters called Titans, across a half-century. The second season will stream on February 27.