OTT Releases In January 2026: Stranger Things 5, Bridgerton 4, Haq, 120 Bahadur, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch

The year 2025 was marked by delightful surprises in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. OTT platforms captivated audiences with a spectacular array of innovative and engaging storylines, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. As we approach 2026, we've curated an exciting lineup of shows and movies set for release in January. This selection includes several much-anticipated titles that fans have been eagerly awaiting, such as the thrilling grand finale of Stranger Things Season 5, Bridgerton Season 4, and the thought-provoking drama Haq. Each of these offerings promises to deliver compelling narratives and unforgettable moments for viewers everywhere.

Stranger Things S5 Grand Finale: The Rightside Up

The finale will revisit themes and locations from Season 1, showing the characters' growth. It will focus on the final battle to defeat Vecna, with Eleven and the group uniting for one last stand, exploring themes of identity (like Will's coming out) and destiny. It will stream on January 1, 2026.

Where to watch: Netflix

Haq

This courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi is inspired by the Shah Bano case. It explores a woman's fight for maintenance and justice after her husband abandons her along with kids. It will stream on January 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Land of Sin

Starring Krista Kosonen, Mohamed Nour Oklah, and Peter Gantman, the show revolves around a detective who is on a mission to find a missing teenager. It will stream on January 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

MasterChef India Season 9

The cooking reality show is all set to return with a new season with Kunal Kapur, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna as judges. The show will start streaming on January 5.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Freedom at Midnight (S2)

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series delves into the 1947 partition of India. The show will return with the second season, where new maps are drawn as new countries emerge. It will stream on January 9.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

A dedicated customs officer (played by Emraan Hashmi) and his team are on a mission to take down a smuggler leading a powerful syndicate. It will stream on January 14.

Where to watch: Netflix

120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur. The movie is inspired by the valour of the 120 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Battle of Rezang La in 1962 while defending the country against Chinese troops in Ladakh. The movie is certain to emotionally move viewers and awaken patriotism. It will premiere on January 16.

Where to watch: Prime Video

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

It is a fantasy drama created by Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin. Serving as a prequel to Game of Thrones, the upcoming show is set to be the third television series in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. It will stream on January 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bridgerton Season 4

The upcoming season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his romantic life with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The story will navigate through romance, heartbreak and self-discovery, with some twists in the lives of other family members. The first part of Season 4 will release on January 29.