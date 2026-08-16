OTT Releases This Week: 5 Web Series And 5 Movies To Watch - Lanterns, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia 18, Chennai Love Story, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam And More

OTT Releases This Week: From new shows Lanterns, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 18 and S&X to new movies like Chennai Love Story and Pyaar Prema Kalyanam, here's everything big and exciting dropping on streaming services this coming week.

Lanterns

The show marks the DCU’s third HBO series and its fifth overall entry in James Gunn’s shared universe, reimagining one of DC’s most iconic characters for a new generation. The show makes its streaming debut on August 17.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 18

The gang will be back in the new season of the acclaimed sit-com It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. As Paddy's Pub becomes the ground for unhinged chaos once again, laughter is guaranteed. New episodes will stream from August 18.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Chennai Love Story

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, the Telugu romantic drama Chennai Love Story uncovers the may layers of love, longing and relationship. After its successful run at the box office, the movie will stream from August 21.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Facing El Chapo

Based on true events, this crime drama follows two Mexican police officers who, during a routine stop of a stolen car, find themselves face to face with the infamous drug lord El Chapo. The Spanish thriller debuts on digital on August 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is a romantic comedy that revolves around Pavi, a popular social media influencer who refuses to leave her family home after getting married. Instead of following tradition, her husband, played by Elan, moves into her house. The Tamil film starring Saanvee Meghana and Elan, the movie debuts on August 21.

Where to watch: Netflix

S&X

In the Korean medical drama, Ichito Shimotori is a sex therapist at Shimotori Clinic, and every day, he sees patients facing intimate issues they can't talk about with anyone else. He battles prejudice of his profession and treats his patients in this heartfelt show, releasing on August 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Blood Sacrifice

In the five-part series, a cop investigates the serial killings of his colleagues. The Swedish gritty crime thriller drops on August 20.

Where to watch: Netflix

Chompoo: Lost & Forgotten

This documentary delves into the case of Nong Chompoo, a 3-year-old girl who was found dead on a mountain in Mukdahan province, Thailand, six years ago. The film explores how the investigation into her disappearance spiraled into a media frenzy. The Thai true-crime film drops on August 20.

Documentary film Chompoo will stream on Netflix | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

Freefall: A Reckoning For Boeing

Following the highly publicised death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, Freefall: A Reckoning For Boeing continues the investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant. The film uncovers startling new revelations and insider accounts in the wake of a deepening corporate crisis, exploring the systemic safety lapses and the aftermath of the tragic 737 MAX crashes. It will stream from August 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Take A Hike

Renowned producer Na Yung-suk presents a new adventure reality series that sends four celebrities with absolutely no interest in hiking on a challenging midwinter expedition across the snow-covered mountains of South Korea. The show drops on August 18.