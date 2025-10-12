OTT Releases This Week: Bhagwat Chapter 1, Santosh, Indian Idol 16, Kishkindhapuri, Greater Kalesh And More To Stream

While theatrical releases have been slow in the past few days, this week too, no major movies will be hitting the big screens. While many may line up to watch the holdover releases, others can enjoy new titles on OTT. Here's a list of new shows and movies set to hit various streaming platforms this coming week.

How To Train Your Dragon

The live action version of How To Train Your Dragon will begin streaming in the coming week. While the Hollywood hit has been available on digital for rent for sometime now, it will now be part of streaming subscription come October 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Final Destination: Bloodlines

The latest installment in the horror thriller franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines will be available in multiple languages from October 16.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ghosts Season 5

Ghosts is a much loved horror comedy series, which has been running since 2021. Season 5 of the show will drop on October 17, promising more laughter and scares.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bhagwat Chapter 1

The logline of the movie reads, "Inspector Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) gets transferred to a small town in UP, where he takes up the case of a missing girl. Meanwhile, Sameer (Jitendra) is in love with Meera (Ayesha Kaduskar) and plans to elope. How do their lives intersect?" It crime thriller will begin streaming from October 17.

Where to watch: Zee5

Greater Kalesh

New comedy drama, Greater Kalesh, will stream on Netflix from October 17. The quirky movie stars Ahsaas Channa of Kota Factory fame in the lead role.

Where to watch: Netflix

Elsbeth Season 3

Elsbeth is a spin off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The show follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), a quirky but brilliant lawyer who helps the NYPD solve complex murder cases. Season 3 will stream from October 13.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Elumale

In 2004, a girl and a driver near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border get caught up in a night of crime and conspiracy while trying to find each other. The Kannada thriller released in September and is now set for streaming debut on October 17.

Where to watch: Zee5

Kishkindhapuri

The Telugu language horror film got good reviews when it released on the big screens in September. It will stream from October 17 and cane be enjoyed at home. It stars Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Makrand Deshpande in the leading roles.

Where to watch: Zee5

Santosh

Director Sandhya Suri's Santosh made its debut at Cannes film festival to widespread acclaim. It was the UK’s official entry for the Oscars’ international feature category and went on to be nominated for a Bafta for best debut feature this year. Due to controversy over its subject matter that shows police brutality in India, the film was blocked for theatrical release here. Now it will stream on OTT from October 17.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Indian Idol 16

The 16th season of the popular singing reality show is set to premiere on October 18. Its going to be a treat for music and reality show lovers. Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah will be the judges on it.