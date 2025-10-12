Updated 12 October 2025 at 21:03 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Bhagwat Chapter 1, Santosh, Indian Idol 16, Kishkindhapuri, Greater Kalesh And More To Stream
From crime drama Santosh to horror thriller Kishkindhapuri, there's a lot to look forward to on various streaming platform ahead of Diwali. Here's your streaming guide for the coming week.
While theatrical releases have been slow in the past few days, this week too, no major movies will be hitting the big screens. While many may line up to watch the holdover releases, others can enjoy new titles on OTT. Here's a list of new shows and movies set to hit various streaming platforms this coming week.
How To Train Your Dragon
The live action version of How To Train Your Dragon will begin streaming in the coming week. While the Hollywood hit has been available on digital for rent for sometime now, it will now be part of streaming subscription come October 13.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Final Destination: Bloodlines
The latest installment in the horror thriller franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines will be available in multiple languages from October 16.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ghosts Season 5
Ghosts is a much loved horror comedy series, which has been running since 2021. Season 5 of the show will drop on October 17, promising more laughter and scares.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bhagwat Chapter 1
The logline of the movie reads, "Inspector Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) gets transferred to a small town in UP, where he takes up the case of a missing girl. Meanwhile, Sameer (Jitendra) is in love with Meera (Ayesha Kaduskar) and plans to elope. How do their lives intersect?" It crime thriller will begin streaming from October 17.
Where to watch: Zee5
Greater Kalesh
New comedy drama, Greater Kalesh, will stream on Netflix from October 17. The quirky movie stars Ahsaas Channa of Kota Factory fame in the lead role.
Where to watch: Netflix
Elsbeth Season 3
Elsbeth is a spin off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The show follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), a quirky but brilliant lawyer who helps the NYPD solve complex murder cases. Season 3 will stream from October 13.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Elumale
In 2004, a girl and a driver near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border get caught up in a night of crime and conspiracy while trying to find each other. The Kannada thriller released in September and is now set for streaming debut on October 17.
Where to watch: Zee5
Kishkindhapuri
The Telugu language horror film got good reviews when it released on the big screens in September. It will stream from October 17 and cane be enjoyed at home. It stars Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Makrand Deshpande in the leading roles.
Where to watch: Zee5
Santosh
Director Sandhya Suri's Santosh made its debut at Cannes film festival to widespread acclaim. It was the UK’s official entry for the Oscars’ international feature category and went on to be nominated for a Bafta for best debut feature this year. Due to controversy over its subject matter that shows police brutality in India, the film was blocked for theatrical release here. Now it will stream on OTT from October 17.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Indian Idol 16
The 16th season of the popular singing reality show is set to premiere on October 18. Its going to be a treat for music and reality show lovers. Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah will be the judges on it.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
