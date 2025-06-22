OTT Releases This Week (June 23 To June 29): Panchayat 4, Squid Game 3, Mistry And More Films, Web Series To Binge-watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, Sun NXT

Sunday is here, and so is the list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and Sun NXT. From Panchayat Season 4 and Ironheart to Squid Game Season 3, the list includes titles from all genres.

Panchayat Season 4

Amidst the much-awaited village panchayat elections, Pradhan’s and Bhushan’s camps battle tooth and nail to maintain the upper hand. The future of everyone, including Abhishek, hangs in the balance. Starring Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, the series will start streaming from June 24.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ironheart

MIT student and genius inventor Riri Williams returns to Chicago, following the events of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), where she meets Parker Robbins, a.k.a. "The Hood", and discovers secrets that pit technology against magic. The mini-series will stream on June 25.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Bear Season 4

Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, fights to transform a sandwich shop alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew. The series will stream on June 26.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mistry

Starring Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh, the series is about an ex-cop, Armaan Mistry, who brilliantly cracks the hardest cases but struggles with severe OCD. It will stream on June 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Squid Game Season 3

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger. Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one. Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, the third and final season launches on June 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ata Thambaycha Naay!

The real-life story of Mumbai's workers from the cleaning department. Government officer tries to ensure that cleaning workers get basic education qualifications, along with the job, which will help them improve in life. It will premiere on June 27.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Brutalist

Escaping post-war Europe, architect László Tóth arrives in America, where a wealthy industrialist recognises his talent for building. The film stars Adrien Brody as a Jewish-Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States. It will premiere on June 28.